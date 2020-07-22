Final Fantasy VII: Remake Part 2 has entered full production

You're watching Advertisements

Final Fantasy VII: Remake launched back in April after a major delay, and has been met with raving reviews. But the game is just the first part of the story (Midgar, basically), and now everyone is, of course, waiting for Part 2. But when will it be released?

Fortunately, it seems like Square Enix has entered full production of the game and the wait might not be as bad as expected. In an interview with Famitsu (translated by Audrey on Twitter), it's revealed that the game has now entered full production, and the producer Tetsuya Nomura says:

"We know that everyone wants the next instalment quickly. We would also like to deliver it as soon as possible. Since we were also able to see the line of quality from the first instalment, we hope to make the next instalment even better in quality that can make for an even better experience.

We would like to get it out as soon as possible, so please wait for it. I think we can clearly convey the direction when we officially announce the next instalment."

Final Fantasy VII: Remake is a timed exclusive title for PlayStation 4, but it is currently unknown what other formats that might get the game in April next year - and if this time exclusive deal will expand to Part 2 as well.

Thanks VGC