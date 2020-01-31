Cookies

Final Fantasy VII: Remake

Final Fantasy VII: Remake orchestra world tour announced

Square Enix brings a live orchestra experience to Final Fantasy VII fans across the globe starting this summer.

Square Enix revealed that it is keeping its live orchestra performances going with a Final Fantasy VII: Remake orchestra world tour set to kick off in June of this year. The tour will feature "all-new symphonic arrangements" including the Final Fantasy VII: Remake theme 'Hollow' accompanied by video scenes created exclusively for the orchestra tour.

The tour starts on June 14 of this year at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California and will be led by conductor Arnie Roth.

Are you interested in attending? Check out the tour dates and locations here.

