Final Fantasy VII: Remake

Final Fantasy VII: Remake has gone gold

The wait is almost over with the much-anticipated RPG ready to roll out in just a few weeks.

Final Fantasy: VII Remake is one of the most anticipated games of the year, and the wait is almost over with the game set to release on PlayStation (where it's a timed exclusive) on April 10. The storied RPG has a history of delays, but now it has finally gone gold and is ready for launch.

This news has been confirmed in an interview with 4Gamer, where director Tetsuya Nomura said that after many years in development, Final Fantasy VII: Remake is finally ready.

That means that there is no need to fear another delay. Just remember that this is but one part of the game, and we still don't know when the next is coming.

Are you getting it on the launch day? If so, you'll probably enjoy our hot-off-the-press hands-on preview, which you can find right here.

