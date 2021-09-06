Final Fantasy VII: Remake for PC is now more likely

HQ

As it was more or less confirmed that Alan Wake Remastered is coming for PC and consoles in October, chances are that Final Fantasy VII: Remake is also getting a PC release. The reason for this is that earlier this summer, EpicData tracker noticed that both Alan Wake Remastered and Final Fantasy VII: Remake was listed for Epic Games Store.

Both were considered rumours back then, but with one being confirmed, it seems fairly likely it also applies to Square Enix's beloved remake of Cloud Strife's adventures. As noticed by VGC, Epic and Square Enix seem to have a good relation and the Kingdom Hearts series was released for PC for the first time earlier this year - as an Epic Games Store exclusive.

Would you like to play Final Fantasy VII: Remake for PC?