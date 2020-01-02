Final Fantasy VII: Remake demo leaked

Final Fantasy fans are waiting eagerly for the upcoming much-anticipated, well-awaited remake of Final Fantasy VII and it seems as though these very fans won't have to wait much longer to play at least a portion of what's to come.

Recently, a demo was reportedly leaked of the game by owners of modified PlayStation 4 units who then posted plenty of information regarding it online (via VG247). Along with the leaked demo information, others have shared other information in great detail online ahead of the game's March 3 release date through data mining. According to the leak, the demo requires 10GB of space to download and offers between 30 and 45 minutes of gameplay.

What is your opinion on information leaking in advance?