Final Fantasy VII Remake conquers the skies of Tokyo

One of the most iconic venues of Tokyo and a highlight for local and foreign tourists is the new tower of broadcasting and observations, the Tokyo Skytree. There are two observatories offering a panoramic view of the city. And on top of those, on a spiral, glass-covered skywalk, a Final Fantasy VI: Remake exhibition featuring a never seen before trailer and illustrations of the roleplaying game is being held.

The video mapping composition takes advantage of the glass walls of the tower to let spectators view the trailer over the buildings and night lights of Kanto. It's made by snippets of old trailers and gameplay clips, so not something new, but it looks spectacular from the skies of Tokyo, as you can see here thanks to a visitor that recorded and shared it.

More about Final Fantasy VII: Remake and other Final Fantasy 7 games can be found in the exhibition that was opened by Square Enix a couple of weeks ago. Sketches, artworks, renders and even a life-size cardboard cutout standee of the main characters of the game for you to take a picture with the party. Many fans are sharing materials on Twitter which has then been shared by twinfinite.