Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth director would like to make a Clair Obscur sized adventure

It's not just us gamers who unanimously loved Clair Obscur: Expedition 33; other developers, including direct competitors, have also showered the game with praise. This includes Square Enix, which recently had a guest art project with French developer Sandfall, as well as Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth creator Naoki Hamaguchi, who previously said it was his choice for Game of the Year.

In a new interview with GamesRadar, Hamaguchi continues to praise the French role-playing game Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, saying that he would like to do something similar. While so-called AAA games are top-notch everywhere and have an incredible amount of content, he says that the slightly cheaper AA titles "pick one aspect of one element and really push that and... take that to a high level."

He admits that it would be difficult to do something similar given his role at Square Enix, but still says that he "would love to try and make a game like that [AA], which is really focused on one area, pushing the boat out, and making that one aspect as fun as possible."

However, one can always dream, and he concludes his reasoning by stating:

"If I've got a chance to work together with some of the people who make these kinds of games, I think that'd be really great as well. So from an industry, I think it's really healthy, and I like seeing those AAs coming."

What do you think about Square Enix trying its luck with so-called AA role-playing games under the leadership of its legendary game creators? Or is it better for them to continue investing everything in their very lavish adventures?