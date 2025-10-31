Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 meets Final Fantasy VII: Remake in unexpected art collaboration

HQ

There have been some exciting developments with Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 in recent days, including a highly acclaimed concert featuring music from the game in Lyon, France, as well as an event featuring the game in question and Final Fantasy VII: Remake Intergrade.

In connection with the latter, the respective art directors presented their interpretations of each other's characters (Nicholas Maxson-Francombe drew Cloud Strife and Aerith Gainsborough, while Tetsuya Nomura drew Gustave and Maelle). Judging by the comments on Instagram, fans of both series are delighted with the result, and many hope that it will lead to further collaboration in the future.

Whether this will be the case is uncertain, but Square Enix has previously said that they have noted the popularity of turn-based role-playing games and are considering making new titles based on this premise as an alternative to all the action-based role-playing games of the last decade.