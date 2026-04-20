Final Fantasy VII is getting the board game treatment

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Final Fantasy VII remains the most beloved game in Square Enix's long-running series, and it has spawned numerous spin-offs and follow-up projects. This includes things like an anime and a CGI film and now it's time for yet another project.

This time, it's a board game called Final Fantasy VII: Ascend the Shinra Building, which is a new version of Arclight's popular Cat and the Tower. The goal is to build the Shinra Tower together with up to four friends, a structure that becomes increasingly unstable the higher you climb. The goal is to reach the eighth level, but unfortunately, there are also enemies from the game that make climbing the tower even more difficult.

Final Fantasy VII: Ascend the Shinra Building is available for purchase on Square Enix's official website, where you can also find more images and additional information, and it will be released in early 2027.