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Knuckle Paradise

Fight your way through waves of ninjas, giant soft toys, and pixel art in Knuckle Paradise

If you throw DMC, Absolum, and a really nasty fighting cock into a blender, you'd probably end up with something like this.

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You know when someone tells you the ridiculous premise of something like a film or a TV series and you say: 'There's no way this can work, but I'm first in line to watch it'? That's pretty much what happened to me when I read the pitch for Knuckle Paradise, the upcoming beat 'em up game from Flying Oak Games.

In short, a girl called Jane was walking through the park when she came across a fighting cock (!?) and suddenly finds herself under attack from every kind of B-movie villain you can think of, all whilst putting on an impressive display of street-fighting skills, aided by your now inseparable killer chicken. Yes, that's definitely my sort of thing.

If you too feel the irresistible urge to get your hands on Knuckle Paradise, I recommend you watch the launch trailer below. The game is still in development, and is expected to launch on Steam in 2027.

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Knuckle Paradise
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