FIFA launches new $60 tickets for World Cup 2026, but the measure is still lacking

FIFA has responded to complaints about ticket prices in FIFA World Cup, coming not only from fans, but from fan associations, that urged FIFA to take measures as they were "betraying the tradition of the World Cup" and leaving fans outside of the competition, who would be unable to pay unrealistic prices, specially for a family (thousands of dollars just on tickets).

FIFA has responded by launching a series of more affordable ticket prices, valued $60 (€51, £45), that will be available for all 104 matches of the World Cup in USA, Canada and Mexico next summer.

Those seats will be restricted for local fans of the countries whose teams have qualified, but are available for all matches. To buy these tickets, fans will have to go through their respective football association. These tickets only make up 10% of the allocations reserved for each football association whose team is qualified for the competition, and sale will be prioritised for "loyal fans" closely connected to their national teams.

However, the Football Supporters' Association (FSA), one of the associations that denouned the ticket prices, said that this announcement is a "hollow gesture" and a distraction "to deflect attention while continuing to rip fans off."