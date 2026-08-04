FIFA higher-ups Arsène Wenger and Mattias Grafström also opposed to Infantino's plan

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Gianni Infantino's plan to sell off 20% of World Cup in minority stakes was not just met with rejection by UEFA and CONCACAF, but even inside FIFA too. We already knew that Infantino's senior advisor resigned, even before FIFA confirmed plans to cancel the plans. Today, we have learnt that Arsène Wenger, Chief of Global Football Development, also a member of IFAB (which rule and create new rules of football) was also opposed to the idea and did not learn about the plans until they were reported by the media.

Wenger sent a statement to the media on Tuesday, saying that "I was not involved in this strategic plan and first became aware of the project through media reports" and that "the decision to withdraw the project was absolutely necessary and beyond question, because I firmly believe in an independent FIFA that serves our game with commitment, transparency, and integrity."

He was not the only high executive at FIFA to distance himself from Infantino. Mattias Grafström, FIFA's Secretary General since 2024, said in an internal email sent to staff, reported by SkySports and other outlets, that Infantino's plan was "difficult to comprehend and accept". "A sad and reproachable series of events - which were thankfully concluded with the FFE project permanently abandoned".

In the last days, Wales, Serbia and Sweden have officially withdrawn their support to Infantino before the upcoming elections in March 2027 and UEFA threatened with legal actions. More nations are expected to follow with statements clearly saying they will not vote for Infantino next year.