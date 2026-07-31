Infantino loses support in FIFA as his senior advisor resigns: "I had no involvement in this proposal, and I oppose it unequivocally"

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Carlos Cordeiro, Senior Advisor to FIFA President Gianni Infantino, has resigned following the now seemingly doomed proposal by FIFA to sell off minority stakes in World Cup through a subsidiary (which has been rejected by Europe, North and Central America, and Asia).

In his letter of resignation, he is very critical with Infantino and the proposal: "Let me be clear: I had no involvement in this proposal, and I oppose it unequivocally. It is a bad deal for FIFA's Member Associations, a bad deal for football, and a bad deal for the long-term future of the game", he wrote. "As a Senior Advisor to the FIFA President, a former banker, and a lifelong football fan, I cannot stand by while FIFA considers selling a stake in the World Cup."

"FIFA's responsibility is not to maximize commercial returns at any cost, it is to protect and strengthen football for future generations", he added, questioning the lack of answers to questions like why this deal, why now, who benefits... and why member associations were given only 50 days to make a decision of enormous consequence.

The American advisor, of Colombian and Luso-Indian descent, had also been appointed by Donald Trump as the Senior Advisor to the White House Task Force during FIFA World Cup 2026. He served as the president of the United States Soccer Federation between 2018 and 2020, resigning because of the finding of official USSF documents that stated that women have "lesser physical abilities and responsibilities" than male football pleyers. He joined FIFA in 2021 as Senior Advisor.