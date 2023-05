HQ

EA Sports has just announced that FIFA 23, the latest installment in their world-renowned soccer franchise, will be added to EA Play and Game Pass Ultimate next week. The news was confirmed via a tweet from the official EA Play Twitter account, and it means subscribers will be able to dive straight into the game without having to pay any money for it.

So mark your calendars, soccer fans, and get ready for FIFA 23 on Tuesday. Have you played FIFA 23 yet and what dit you think of it?