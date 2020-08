You're watching Advertisements

Fans that were looking forward to the Final Fantasy VII Remake Orchestra World Tour will have to wait a little, but the official Final Fantasy VII Remake Twitter account had some good news for one and all. The Final Fantasy VII Remake Orchestral Arrangement Album is coming and is set to release on October 7. You can pre-order it now on Square Enix's online store for 34,19€.

Here is the tracklist: