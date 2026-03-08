Feuding couples are the theme in the next season of Beef

HQ

It's almost time for one of Netflix's most acclaimed recent efforts to make its return for a second batch of episodes that aren't tied or connected to the events of the first season. Following watching Ali Wong and Steven Yeun war in the first chapter of Beef, now another season is on its way and set to premiere quite soon on the streaming platform.

This next chapter will trend away from two people making each other's lives hell and instead focus on two couples who become wrapped up in all manner of drama when a younger duo witnesses a concerning fight between an older duo. Needless to say, things like this don't just fade away.

The younger duo is made up of Cailee Spaeny and Charles Melton while the older couple features Oscar Isaac and Carey Mulligan, with Beef's second batch of episodes also featuring Youn Yuh-jung and Song Kang-ho.

The synopsis for this next season can be seen below, as can the latest trailer, with the new episodes set to premiere as soon as April 16.

"Beef returns with a new cast and a new "beef," as a Gen-Z couple witnesses an alarming fight between their Millennial boss and his wife."