Ferrari Purosangue gets a Handling Speciale version

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Ferrari has further enhanced its much-beloved SUV, the Purosangue, with a Handling Speciale version. While it maintains the 6.5-litre V12 that produces 715 horsepower, the changes are of course laser-focused on handling.

The active suspension has been recalibrated to reduce body movement by around 10%, making the car feel tighter, more responsive and more controlled in corners. Gearshifts have also been sharpened via software tweaks, especially in the more aggressive driving modes, giving the car a more immediate, "sporting" feel. Additionally, there's a revised sound profile for the V12, new diamond-cut wheels, darker exterior details and much, much more.

Early estimates suggest pricing could creep toward $500,000, pushing it even deeper into ultra-luxury territory. You can see it below