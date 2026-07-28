FDA approves Yeztugo as the first treatment offering nearly 100 percent protection against HIV

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Although HIV is not automatically as dangerous as it was in the 1980s and 1990s, it's still a very dangerous virus when left untreated. Fortunately, however, research is making progress, and Refractor now reports that the drug Yeztugo (lenacapavir) has been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

It's described as the first treatment to offer virtually 100 percent protection against HIV, and all it requires are two annual injections. Gilead Sciences CEO Daniel O'Day comments:

"This is a historic day in the decades-long fight against HIV. Yeztugo is one of the most important scientific breakthroughs of our time and offers a very real opportunity to help end the HIV epidemic."

The company now wants to make this breakthrough available to as many people as possible, even in poorer countries.