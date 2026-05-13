FC Barcelona considering legal action after Florentino Pérez's accusations

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FC Barcelona has announced that the are "carefully examining the declarations and accusations" by Real Madrid President Florentino Pérez, following the explosive press conference where he charged against the press, says there's a complot against the club from the press, and mentioned the Negreira case.

"They are currently being analysed and the steps to be taken are being assessed. When considered opportune, any positions and decisions that have been adopted will be notified", said the club in a statement.

While Barcelona wasn't the main target of the 79-year-old president, instead attacking the press, particularly ABC, Pérez did say that they have worked on a dossier intended to be sent to UEFA where they explain the 18 points they have been stolen by referee decisions this season in LaLiga, as well as mentioning they have only won 7 leagues in the last 26 years "because they have been stolen".

Florentino Pérez called for new elections, welcoming new candidates, and unlike the past five elections since 2009, he may have competition this time by a man Pérez described as "that man who talks to the electric companies and has a South American accent".