Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves shows Cristiano Ronaldo as playable character

The news of a new Fatal Fury after more than 20 years was one of the announcements of the year for fighting game fans. City of the Wolves is coming to PC and PlayStation 4 and 5 consoles, and Xbox Series X/S on April 24, 2025. While it may not have as long a run as other fighting game franchises due to its lack of releases this century, many gamers appreciated the news. In addition, yesterday they showed the trailer for the fighter that many of us sensed from his social media posts.

None other than Cristiano Ronaldo, the Real Madrid and Portuguese national team legend, among other clubs, who currently plays for Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia. The five-time Ballon d'Or and UEFA Champions League winner arrives with a fighting style reminiscent of One Piece's Sanji and his kicks, but with the addition of a football made of pure energy. This seems to be a marketing move to attract more young gamers, who are familiar with Cristiano, but so much of the video games developed by SNK.

With less than a month to go before the release of the new game in the franchise, we have already confirmed fighters such as Rock Howard, Terry Bogard, Kevin Rian, and Vox Reaper, although we may be in for a surprise or two later on, who knows.

What do you think about CR7's fighting style? We leave you the trailer below.