Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves developers explain the new character Vox Reaper

At Summer Game Fest, we saw the announcement of Fatal Fury: City of Wolves, the first game in the franchise for a long time, and with it we got the reveal of a couple of characters who will be joining the roster.

During our interview with Chief Producer Yasuyuki Oda, Producer Joshua Weatherford, and Art Supervisor Nobuyuki Kuroki, we managed to get some details on the brand-new character Vox Reaper and the returning Bijanee.

"So, obviously we had Bijanee, who is a returning character from the previous game, and she's been in KOF XV and such, so we basically just kind of took her and evolved her character a little bit more, added a little bit more to her game plan, and just built upon what was already there," said Oda.

"With Vox Reaper, the completely new character, he is the disciple of the Grant from the previous game, so he's kind of carrying on the torch from him, using some of his moves, but also has a lot of new elements that are kind of imagined to fit with the current fighting game modern generation."

We're sure to see many more fighters - both new and returning - in Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves. If you want more details on the game, you can find our interview below: