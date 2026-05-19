Far Far West sells a million copies in less than two weeks

HQ

Within two weeks of it first launching into Early Access, Fireshine Games and Evil Raptor are celebrating Far Far West selling one million copies. The four-player co-op shooter has proven to be a hit since its first few days on the Steam Store, and it seems word-of-mouth has spread to ensure even more cowboys are taking their revolvers and heading out into the Far Far West.

Following the game's first major update, developer Evil Raptor revealed that Far Far West sold a million copies within two weeks of it landing on the Steam Store. Considering we're now three weeks from it having arrived on the store, that means when the new numbers come in, we could soon be celebrating another big milestone.

What's interesting about Far Far West is unlike other games selling millions of copies quickly like Subnautica 2 or Gamble With Your Friends it's not a sequel or a friendslop quick hit. It does include co-op, but seems much more in the vein of games that create chaotic scenarios and allow you and your friends to feel like bounty hunters teaming up for one crazy job after another. Darktide, Helldivers II, and more fit this niche, and Far Far West fully lets you embrace the chaos, just like those games, so it's of little wonder why it's succeeded.