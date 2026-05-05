Far Far West sells 500,000 copies in just a week

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Being described as a mix of Deep Rock Galactic and Sea of Thieves, Far Far West has seemingly attracted the audience of both games, and anyone who wants to play a robot cowboy fighting hordes of skeletons with lead and spells. The game sold 250,000 copies in just a few days, and now a week on from launch it officially celebrates 500,000 units sold.

"We're so happy you're enjoying your time, we love watching your clips, we love reading your feedback and ideas, we love everything tbh. Thanks, everyone," developer Evil Raptor writes in a new Steam post. They've also said they're looking at the bugs people are reporting, and working on fixes for them as the game continues to get more player feedback with each passing day.

Currently, Far Far West is out in Early Access, but even if the game isn't complete yet, it seems players are seeing the potential. It's got an Overwhelmingly Positive review rating on Steam (helped by an in-game NPC who asks that you leave a review), and looks set to keep drawing attention as more people hear about the adventures waiting for them in the Far Far West.