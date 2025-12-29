Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time reaches 1.5 million copies sold

HQ

Fantasy Life in: The Girl Who Steals Time was released without much fanfare back in May, and immediately attracted tons of players with its charming look and gameplay reminiscent of a mashup of Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Stardew Valley, spiced up with a bit of J-RPG.

And, fortunately, it seems that this was well received. Barely two months after its release, it was announced that the game had sold 1.2 million copies, and it has continued to roll since then. Now, the head of developer Level-5 and the game's producer, Akihiro Hino, has announced on social media that another milestone has been passed, with the title now having sold 1.5 million copies.

We assume that this is a game that really benefits from word of mouth, so it can be expected to continue selling at a steady pace for a long time to come, especially since there doesn't seem to be a new Animal Crossing on the way anytime soon.