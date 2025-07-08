Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time celebrates one million copies sold and announces physical edition and free DLC

HQ

The light-hearted RPG Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time is celebrating its first sales milestone since its release on 19 May. The Level-5-developed title has sold more than 1.2 million copies, exclusively digitally.

However, this success will have encouraged the studio and publisher to please its boxed format fans as well, and a physical version of the game has been announced for release in Japan on 7 August.

And for those 1.2 million users who already own the game, a Photo Mode will be added later this July, including a feature for characters to strike poses, as well as other content that will arrive as part of the free DLC 'Update the World'. Among other things, this DLC will transform the game into an open-world roguelite adventure, as Nintendo Life reports.

By the way, if you started playing on Nintendo Switch 1 and now want to continue on your new Nintendo Switch 2, there is an update for it, though you'll have to pay a small fee.

Have you played Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time yet?