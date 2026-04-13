Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time is finally coming to mobile devices this summer

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After proving to be a relatively big success on PC and consoles, Level-5's Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time will soon be looking to conquer an entire additional audience. It has been confirmed that the cosy life-sim project is soon set to finally make its arrival on iOS and Android devices, bringing the project to billions of mobile players.

We don't yet know the firm launch date for the game on mobile, only that it will occur sometime in the summer, but with this on the way, a new trailer has arrived to show the action unfolding on a small-scale gadget.

This will no doubt see sales for the game increasing exponentially, building on the 1.5 million units that had already been moved by December 2025. It's unclear how many copies of the game have been sold as of now in April 2026.