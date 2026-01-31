Fan-created Mega Man bosses ready for voting

HQ

After Capcom announced Mega Man Dual Override during The Game Awards in December, they also announced that they would be holding a competition where fans could create one of the bosses (Robot Masters) for the game, with one ultimately being selected and immortalized.

Now, the twenty finalists have been selected, and you have the opportunity to vote for your favorite. Several of them are very nicely designed and could easily have been included in any of the Mega Man adventures for the NES, such as Osoji Man, Veldt Man, and Vortex Man - but there are also a couple of more innovative ideas. Among the latter are contributions such as Juggle Man, Spiral Woman, and Sweeper Woman.

Head over to this link to check them all out and cast your vote, where Capcom writes that those who vote will be rewarded (without specifying further).

Mega Man Dual Override is set to launch 2027 for PC, PlayStation, Switch and Xbox.

Four of our favorites. // Capcom

