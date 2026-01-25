Fallout London modder believes Bethesda should sell The Elder Scrolls and Fallout IP

HQ

It's no secret that people adore Bethesda IP. Even if Skyrim remains a bit buggy to this day, that's seen as part and parcel with the whole experience. In both Fallout and The Elder Scrolls, the lore runs deep and there's seemingly endless directions for Bethesda to go with both settings, but Fallout London project lead Dean Carter believes that the developer needs to see what others can do with its IP.

Speaking with Esports.net, Carter explained that he has a great respect for Bethesda, but believes the writing quality for its games has taken a dip. "With the greatest respect to Bethesda, I feel like they've probably gone one game too far, if I'm honest. I feel like it's time to go off into the sunset and look at selling off your IP because people like the franchise, I'm just honestly not sure it's in the right hands, and it really hurts me to say that because I love Bethesda," he said.

"The writing has just gone downhill. I know as a company, they have to try new things, but Fallout 76 caters to an audience, but it doesn't cater to the people that want to play a single-player Fallout game. I think if they're gonna stay on board, they can stay with what they've got. I don't think Skyrim is the best game of all time like some people. It's a very, very good game. I just feel like they need to improve the writing, I really do."

Creating Fallout London was partly born out of a want to combat the direction Bethesda has taken Fallout in Carter's eyes. "Everything has its own pros and cons but the one thing we agreed on with Fallout: London is that we wanted to make it more dark and gritty because that's what Fallout actually is, and I think Bethesda are taking it in the opposite direction."

While there has been great success in the past with another studio handling a Bethesda IP, we can't keep going on about Fallout: New Vegas forever, and there would be some understandable trepidation were another name to take on an Elder Scrolls or Fallout game. Who would your top pick to develop a new entry in Bethesda's IP be?