Fall Guys and Bomberman are teaming back up

HQ

Konami and Mediatonic have announced another crossover between Fall Guys and Bomberman. This new collaboration will see a bean from Fall Guys making its debut in Super Bomberman R 2, as a playable character.

As per a press release, we're told that this character will be dubbed the Bean Bomber, and will be available to acquire through the in-game store on September 14. The character will have to dodge and dash in the new Castle mode that has been created by players from around the world and will be coming to the game on the same day, which will be September 14.

There's no mention of the price of the Bean Bomber, but we are told that Super Bomberman R 2 will be launching on PlayStation, Xbox, PC, and Nintendo Switch with full crossplay capability, and will be debuting as soon as September 13 as a digital product.