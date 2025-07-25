Eyes of Wakanda will premiere even earlier than expected

Marvel and Disney surprised us recently by bringing forward the premiere date of the Eyes of Wakanda animated series from late August all the way until early August, and now it is doing the same again.

It has been confirmed that the show is set to air as soon as August 1 now, bringing with it all four anthological episodes that explore different moments in the history of the fictional African nation. It depicts various warriors who are tasked with retrieving dangerous Vibranium artefacts that have been stolen from within their borders, and some of these warriors will even be recognisable fan-favourites like Danai Gurira's Okoye.

Recently, a trailer for the show was even shared, which you can see for yourself below, all to determine whether or not you will be adding this extra Marvel Cinematic Universe project to your watchlist as of next week.