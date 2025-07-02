Marvel Animation's Eyes of Wakanda will drop all four episodes on August 27

Disney and Marvel Studios has been leaning quite heavily on filmmaker Ryan Coogler as of late, as we only relatively recently saw Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Ironheart concludes on Disney+ today, Black Panther 3 is in development, and we can expect more from Wakanda soon as part of an animated series.

Yep, Coogler has either directed or executive produced each of these projects, and the same applies for Eyes of Wakanda, which will expand Marvel Animation's line-up and deliver a four-part story that explores Wakandan heritage over several centuries. Seemingly, it will be an anthological tale, one that depicts different periods and characters of the fictional African nation, all to deliver four episodes that will air on Disney+ on August 27.

With that being the case, we now have an early sneak peek of the show to gawk at. It's not a full trailer, rather just a 30-second snippet of what's in store, giving a tease of the animation style being used and so on.

Check it out below ahead of Eyes of Wakanda arriving late next month.