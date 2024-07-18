English
Sea of Stars

Expect Sea of Stars DLC news later this year

We're also set to hear more on a co-op mode.

RPG Sea of Stars managed to stand out as an indie hit even in the huge year that was 2023. Fans are still hoping to see more from Sabotage Studio's sprawling adventure, especially after it was revealed that a significant DLC would be coming our way.

Since revealing that the DLC had gone into full production, though, we've not heard much, and despite an upcoming stream revealing the winners of a fan art contest, we won't hear anything right now.

As confirmed over on X/Twitter, news on both the DLC and co-op mode is being saved for later in the year. That seems to be a rather vague window of time, but considering we have some major gaming events lined up soon, perhaps we could hear more at one of them.

Sea of Stars

