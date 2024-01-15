Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Sea of Stars

Sea of Stars' DLC has entered full production

Still no word on when we might see this DLC drop, but it's promising stuff either way.

Sea of Stars managed to stand out against the absolute slew of piping hot 2023 releases. As an indie game, that's an impressive feat, and so it makes sense that a lot of fans are waiting to see what comes next.

It was revealed over on the game's official X/Twitter account that Sea of Stars' DLC was pitched back in November, but has already left the pre-production phase. This still likely means there's a ways to go before we see the DLC in action, but if you are looking for more Sea of Stars, you can rest easy knowing you're going to get it.

The DLC is described as "mysterious and wacky" which is likely going to sound pretty good for fans of the game. If you've not yet had a chance to check out Sea of Stars and want to see what all the hype is about, you can read our review here.

Sea of Stars

