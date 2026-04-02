Ex-Nintendo sales lead says Switch 2 price hike is "inevitable"

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With the global economic climate being as it is right now, it seems that we're in for a bit of a price hike for all things gaming hardware. The RAM situation may calm down soon, but the damage has already been done, with Sony last week announcing the PS5 would increase in price as early as this month.

It seems soon that Nintendo could follow suit. An ex-Nintendo sales lead, named only as Sean in the Kit & Krysta podcast, has said as much. Talking on the internet show, he claimed that a Nintendo Switch 2 price increase is as good as "inevitable."

Things like tariffs, RAM prices, even oil prices, can all affect the global production and distribution of the Nintendo Switch 2 and other gaming consoles. "Tariffs are going to be here for a while, it seems. Inflation is really stubborn, and I don't think the issues that we're seeing in the Middle East with oil pricing is going to help that. In fact, it's likely going to make inflation worsen, and stick around for even longer," Sean explained.

Nintendo has been trying to weather the storm for some time, but it seems untenable for the Switch 2 to stay at its current price. If Nintendo does announce a price hike, we'll have to see how much it increases the cost of a Switch 2 by, and whether that can stop the love people have for the brand.