Ewan McGregor says that Disney is exploring ideas for a second season of Obi-Wan Kenobi

If you've been hoping that Disney would return and continue exploring Obi-Wan Kenobi's story as part of a follow-up season for the Disney+ show, we have some good news for you. Speaking at L.A. Comic Con, Kenobi himself, Ewan McGregor, dropped a bombshell that has driven Star Wars fans into a flurry.

He claims that Disney is currently exploring ideas for a second season of the show and that he would love to see this include more flashbacks to the Clone Wars that include Hayden Christensen's Anakin Skywalker.

This was reported by entertainment journalist Jamie Jirak, who states as much in the X post below.

While Kenobi's story does have a stopping point that we all know well from Episode IV: A New Hope, there is still a period between the events of the show and that film where the Jedi Knight can still get up to some trouble and continue to evade the grips of Darth Vader and the Empire.

