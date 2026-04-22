Evil Dead Burn will premiere in July, bringing "a family reunion from hell"

Get ready for heaps and heaps of gore. Warner Bros. has revealed the exact premiere date for the upcoming horror flick, Evil Dead Burn, with the upcoming movie directed by Sebastien Vanicek set to make its arrival in cinemas this July.

Shared as part of a new trailer that gives a brief insight into what to expect from the gruesome and frightening film, it's mentioned that Evil Dead Burn will arrive on July 10 for some regions, with the UK premiere date planned for July 24. You can see this new trailer below.

Starring Souheila Yacoub, Tandi Wright, Hunter Doohan, Luciane Buchanan, Errol Shand, Maude Davey, George Pullar, and Greta Van Den Brink, the plot synopsis for Evil Dead Burn has been shared. It's described as follows:

"After the loss of her husband, a woman seeks solace with her in-laws in their secluded family home. As one by one they are transformed into Deadites—turning the gathering into a family reunion from hell—she comes to discover that the vows she took in life... live on even in death."

Will you be checking out Evil Dead Burn this summer?