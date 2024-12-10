Evil Dead Burn will be the next film in Sam Raimi's chilling horror saga

The fact that another chapter in the Evil Dead series is in the works has been known for some time, and now it has also received aofficial title - Evil Dead Burn. Director Sébastien Vaniček, known for his film Vermin, is leading the project and has previously expressed a desire to create a (as he describes it) 'painful' film that is felt all the way to the bone.

I told the studio that I wanted to make a nasty film, a film that hurts, from which you come away tested. I'm going to put all the horror I have inside, it will be cathartic, and if I haven't ruined my career and I can continue to make films behind it, I will move on to something other than horror!

Producer Sam Raimi, creator of the original Evil Dead series, has given Vaniček complete creative freedom, encouraging him to make the film his own. A tantalising thought, especially for those of us who remember the wave of French extreme horror that came in the 2000s.

Evil Dead Burn marks a new era for the iconic horror series, with Vaniček's unique vision promising an intense and terrifying experience, fans can expect a film that both honours the series' roots and introduces new, hair-raising elements. Evil Dead Burn is scheduled for release in 2026.

How do you like this, are you looking forward to Evil Dead Burn?