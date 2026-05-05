Evil Dead Burn cranks the horror to eleven in first trailer

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Evil Dead is making a grand return, and in this first proper trailer we finally get a closer look at the madness and violence that awaits us. And just as you'd expect, we're treated to incredible amounts of blood, gore, and pure unadulterated malevolence. It's pure nightmare fuel.

Director Sébastien Vaniček also seems intent on maxing out the intensity, creating an immediately suffocating atmosphere with flying bodies, dark humour, and truly raw horror.

The official synopsis reads:

After the loss of her husband, a woman seeks solace with her in-laws in their secluded family home. As one by one they are transformed into Deadites—turning the gathering into a family reunion from hell—she comes to discover that the vows she took in life... live on even in death.

The premiere is set for July 10, and you can check out the trailer below.

Are you excited for Evil Dead Burn?