Everything Everywhere All At Once breaks records

A24's quirky multiverse comedy Everything Everywhere All At Once has become the film company's most successful movie to date, according to Variety, which reports that the indie gem - which costed around $25 million to make - has grossed more than $100 million worldwide.

This beats previous global A24 successes such as Hereditary with its $79 million box office takings, Lady Bird at $78 million and Moonlight at $65 million. The film is still in cinemas, so if you want to check out this existential comedy-drama, there's still time.

Have you seen it? What did you think of it?