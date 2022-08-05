Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

LIVE
HQ
logo hd live | Hard West 2
 See in hd icon

Chat

X
      😁 😂 😃 😄 😅 😆 😇 😈 😉 😊 😋 😌 😍 😏 😐 😑 😒 😓 😔 😕 😖 😗 😘 😙 😚 😛 😜 😝 😞 😟 😠 😡 😢 😣 😤 😥 😦 😧 😨 😩 😪 😫 😬 😭 😮 😯 😰 😱 😲 😳 😴 😵 😶 😷 😸 😹 😺 😻 😼 😽 😾 😿 🙀 🙁 🙂 🙃 🙄
      English
      Follow us
      Gamereactor
      news

      Everything Everywhere All At Once breaks records

      It's now A24's most successful movie of all-time at the box office.

      Subscribe to our newsletter here!

      * Required field
      HQ

      A24's quirky multiverse comedy Everything Everywhere All At Once has become the film company's most successful movie to date, according to Variety, which reports that the indie gem - which costed around $25 million to make - has grossed more than $100 million worldwide.

      This beats previous global A24 successes such as Hereditary with its $79 million box office takings, Lady Bird at $78 million and Moonlight at $65 million. The film is still in cinemas, so if you want to check out this existential comedy-drama, there's still time.

      Have you seen it? What did you think of it?

      Everything Everywhere All At Once breaks records


      Loading next content