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Europa League and Conference League results from semi-finals

Nottingham Forest, Braga, Rayo Vallecano and Crystal Palace win the first round of the semi-finals in Europa and Conference leagues.

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Thursday night saw the first leg of the Europa League and Conference League semi-finals at the Europa League and Conference League, second and thir tier of UEFA club competitions. In the Europa League, Braga and Nottingham Forest took a narrow lead thanks to their home advantage, and will have to defend the result in the second leg next week.

In the Conference League, the favourite Crystal Palace defeated Shakhtar Donetsk with a two goal lead away that may be almost definitive, while in Madrid, Rayo Vallecano defeated Strasbourg with the roaring support of the working class neighbourhood south of Spain that's making into headlines all across Europe. In any case, it will all be decided next week...

Europa League results from April 30:


  • Braga 2-1 Freiburg

  • Nottingham Forest 1-0 Aston Villa

Conference League results from April 30:


  • Shakhtar Donetsk 1-3 Crystal Palace

  • Rayo Vallecano 1-0 Strasbourg

Europa League semi-finals on May 7


  • Aston Villa vs. Nottingham Forest: 21:00 CEST, 20:00 BST

  • Freiburg vs. Braga: 21:00 CEST, 20:00 BST

Conference League semi-finals on May 7


  • Strasbourg vs. Rayo Vallecano: 21:00 CEST, 20:00 BST

  • Crystal Palace vs. Shakhtar Donetsk: 21:00 CEST, 20:00 BST

Europa League and Conference League results from semi-finals
OShuma / Shutterstock

This post is tagged as:

SportsfootballEuropa LeagueConference League


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