EuroLeague reveals the top five players of the season: All-EuroLeague First Team

HQ

Before EuroLeague play-offs, starting next week, the Euroleague has announced the 2025/26 All-Euroleague First Team, choosing the five top performers of the season after the regular season, with Olympiacos finishing first with 26 wins and 12 defeats, followed by Valencia Basket (25/13) and Real Madrid and Fenerbahçe 24/14).

Two of the players are from Olympiacos: Sasha Vezenkov and Nikola Milutinov. Vezenkov, in his fourth pick as All-EuroLeague First Team, is the top scorer with 19.4 points per game, and 19 games with at least 20 points. Milutinov was the leader in rebounds, 7.1 per game.

Joining them are Elijah Bryant from Hapoel Tel Aviv, who averaged 15.9 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 3.4 assists and was of key importance for the Israeli team: they did not win a match where he missed.

In the top 5 we also find Jean Montero from Valencia Basket, one of the best young talents in the league; and Sylvain Francisco from Zalgiris Kaunas (fifth in the regular season), one of the league top scorers with an average of 16.7 points and 6.4 assists, and tied for the most three-pointers.