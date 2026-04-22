Euroleague play-ins: Monaco and Barcelona to fight for the last place in play-offs on Friday

HQ

The Euroleague play-offs are almost ready to begin next week, with six teams qualified through the regular season: Olympiacos, Valencia Basket, Real Madrid, Fenerbahçe, Zalgiris, Hapoel Tel Aviv.

But before that, the play-in tournament is taking place, with the teams that finished between 7th and 10th place. Panathinaikos, which finished seventh, qualified directly as they defeated Monaco, eighth, on Tuesday, 87-79. At the same time, the ninth-placed Barcelona defeated the tenth-placed Crvena zvezda 80-72.

The final of the eight play-off places will be given to Monaco or Barcelona, facing on Friday, April 24, at 19:30 CEST, 18:30 BST.

Euroleague play-offsmatch ups and dates

The Euroleague play-offs will follow starting on April 28, Tuesday, and ending no later than Wednesday May 13. It consists on a series of best-of-five games, and the regular season position plays a role in the match ups:



Olympiacos (1) vs. Monaco or Barcelona (last winner of play-ins)



Valencia Basket (2) vs. Panathinaikos (7, first winner of play-ins)



Real Madrid (3) vs. Hapoel Tel Aviv (6)



Fenerbahçe (4) vs. Zalgiris (5)



The first three matchdays of the play-offs have been confirmed: the first two matchdays, all week between April 28 and May 1, and the third and, if needed, fourth matchdays the following week, between May 5 and Friday May 8. If needed, the final matchday will end no later than May 13, with the Final Four (direct knockout, single match) between May 22-24 in Athens.