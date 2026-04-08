EU welcomes US-Iran ceasefire, but calls for lasting diplomatic solution: "A step back from the brink"

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The European Union has welcomed the recently agreed ceasefire between the United States and Iran, describing it as a crucial step towards de-escalation after weeks of intensifying conflict. As EU figures stated:

Ursula Von der Leyen:

I welcome the two-week ceasefire the US and Iran agreed last night. It brings much-needed de-escalation. I thank Pakistan for its mediation. Now it is crucial that negotiations for an enduring solution to this conflict continue. We will continue coordinating with our partners to this end.

Antonio Costa:

I welcome the announcement by the United States and Iran of a two-week ceasefire. I urge all parties to uphold its terms in order to achieve sustainable peace in the region. The EU stands ready to support ongoing efforts and remains in close contact with its partners in the region. I thank Pakistan and all other parties involved in facilitating this agreement.

Kaja Kallas:

The U.S.-Iran agreement on a ceasefire is a step back from the brink after weeks of escalation. It creates a much-needed chance to tone down threats, stop missiles, restart shipping, and create space for diplomacy towards a lasting agreement. The Strait of Hormuz must be open for passage again. The door to mediation must remain open, as the underlying causes of the war remain unresolved.

The ceasefire, announced by Donald Trump shortly before a looming deadline, marks a sudden shift from earlier threats to "destroy a whole civilisation". European leaders now see the agreement as a fragile but important opening for diplomacy.