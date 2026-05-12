EU recommends a scientific approach to deal with wildlife overpopulation in Cabañeros

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The European Union is recommending a science-based approach to deal with the wildlife overpopulation that has been a lingering problem in the popular National Park of Cabañeros, in central Spain. According to elDiario, The European Parliament's Petitions Committee published a report calling for active management and population-control to address the ecological imbalance caused by too many ungulate specimen, especially deer.

The hunting issue has always been underlined, but the UE report is not legally binding. Commercial and sport hunting was banned in the country's national parks six years ago, but it's possible to hunt for population balance if there's an authorised plan agreed at both state and regional levels.

While private landowners welcome the European proposal, regional authorities point out that there are tools and measures already in place. However, the former say that the lack of effective agreements has stopped them from fighting the overpopulation. To this point, Castilla-La Mancha's government explains that landowners can already present ungulate-management plans under the current framework.