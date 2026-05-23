Esoteric Ebb's creator reveals he'd love to make an "Elder Scrolls killer"

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Christoffer Bodegård, the creator of Esoteric Ebb, spent years of his life on the RPG. Starting it even before Disco Elysium - the game you're most likely to compare it to - came out, Bodegård now has finally seen his work pay off, with a tremendous response to the stylish and charming RPG. His passion for games and creating them hasn't faded, and it seems his dream project is an RPG even more lofty in its ambitions than Esoteric Ebb.

In a recent interview with Gamereactor, we asked Bodegård whether he'd add anything to Esoteric Ebb if he'd had a bit more time and money. The developer didn't want to change anything major about the project. "Perhaps you could add a few more visuals, sort out the voice acting, and polish it up a bit more - but I'm happy with Ebb," he said.

But, he would love to make an incredibly ambitious project if he was given essentially unlimited cash. "If you gave me endless funds to make another game, I'd definitely start production on a first-person open-world immersive sim set in Norvik. Imagine Ebb's art style, but in first-person, and with all the 5e mechanics adapted for a game that both emulates D&D and acts as an Elder Scrolls killer. Give me $500 million and ten years and I can sort it out for you!"

Bodegård spoke so candidly about the dream project because "it'll probably never happen." If Esoteric Ebb had sold millions and millions of copies, though, that would have been his next game. For now, Bodegård is interested primarily in more games like Esoteric Ebb, while his dream project sits in the background. "Unfortunately, the financial situation is what it is right now. Most game companies are lucky if they can get half a million to a million dollars in funding. So let's just say it's a joke. For now," he said.

Check out our full interview with Christoffer Bodegård here.