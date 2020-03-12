ESO's year-long Dark Heart adventure underway on consoles

Finally releasing on PS4 and Xbox One is the latest DLC for Elder Scrolls Online, Harrowstorm. It's actually set to be the start of a year-long adventure that will connect parts of the universe like never before.

The main parts of this new DLC will set up the events for the upcoming Greymoor Chapter and also adds in two brand new dungeons: Unhallowed Grave and Icereach. Alongside this new content, there has also been the usual free performance update given out to everyone who owns the game.

Unhallowed Grave will see you enter the ancient burial site in Bangkorai where raiders and grave robbers have previously forced their way in. Players must uncover the reasons for the invasion whilst trying to stop the invaders plans before it's all too late.

Icereach will take players to Skyrim's northern coast where a supernatural storm appears to be taking over. The origin of the storm seems to be an island inhabited by a coven of evil witches. Players must travel to Icereach to put a stop to this deadly ritual before it brings ruin to all of Skyrim.

For full details of this latest DLC as well as the performance updates be sure to check out the ESO website here.