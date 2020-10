You're watching Advertisements

Once a week, Epic Games Store offers a selection of free PC games, and this week is no different. Free games until October 22 are Amnesia: A Machine for Pigs and Kingdom: New Lands.

Amnesia: A Machine for Pigs is a first-person horror game developed by The Chinese Room, while Kingdom: New Lands is a pixelated 2D adventure set in historical times. So the pair is quite different from one another.

Tell us in the comments, what did you think of this week's offerings.