HQ

The Western Conference final in the NBA between Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs is perhaps the most exciting duel in the NBA at the moment, and some even say that it's an early final, especially after the Detroit Pistons, top seed in the East, were eliminated by Cleveland Cavaliers, fourth seed, in the Seventh Game of the semi-finals, to face the New York Knicks, third seed, in the East Finals starting tonight.

Oklahoma City Thunder may be slightly favourite, as they have the MVP and Clutch Player of the Year, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. But on the first duel, Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs came out victorious, beating the Thunder as visitors in a double overtime match, 115-122.

Wemby, the Best Defensive Player of the Year, was also the spearhead of the San Antonio Spurs, with 41 points and 24 rebounds, becoming the youngest player ever to record over 30 points and 20 rebounds in a play-off match, at 22 years and 124 days old. He is also the only other player in Spurs history to score 40 points and 20 rebounds in a post season game since David Robinson, and the only player since Wilt Chamberlain in 1960 to achieve over 30 points and 20 rebounds it in his debut Conference Finals debut.

Wembanyama has "rare God-given ability"

His coach, Mitch Johnson, said he has some rare God-given ability, and praise that "has a rare desire to step into every moment that's in front of him. I think he has showed in his three years in a lot of different situations with a lot of different circumstances that he's going to attack those moments."

Oklahoma City Thunder needs to react on Game 2 on Wednesday before going to San Antonio for Games 3 and 4.