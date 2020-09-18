Empire of Sin hits all current-gen platforms this December

You're watching Advertisements

The release date of Empire of Sin was announced: The strategy game will release on Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on December 1. Nintendo showed us a new trailer for the Romero Games title just yesterday, showing players the flair that came with the Roaring Twenties (1920).

Afterward Publisher Paradox Interactive started pre-order sales with three distinctive editions: By buying the physical Day 1 Edition or by pre-ordering the game, you'll receive an additional gangster to use in combat. The Deluxe Edition comes with a DLC code that makes players overall more powerful right from the start, with additional squadmates, weapons, and skins to customise your outfits. On top of all that, the Premium Edition also contains the Season Pass. Two expansions are currently planned for Empire of Sin, but they won't come until next year.

In Empire of Sin you build your own gangster empire and fight turn-based battles similar to how XCOM works. The title is set in Chicago at the time of the American Prohibition when alcohol was not allowed to be distributed. With illegal distilleries, you serve this need and at the same time make friends without swinging your fists or pulling out your trusted Colt. Still, players have to be careful with their actions to not step on any feet. We can offer you our first impression of the game in this preview article from last year.