Emma Frost is the latest Vanguard to join Marvel Rivals

Emma Frost has been rumoured for some time for Marvel Rivals, and now we have an official confirmation of her appearance and abilities in a new trailer for the game.

While Frost's design is certainly going to appeal to a certain kind of Marvel Rivals player, looking beyond the appearance of the White Queen shows us what looks like quite a strong Vanguard. With a bolstered health pool and strong regular attack, Frost isn't afraid to get stuck into the thick of the fighting.

Her ice shield can protect herself and her teammates, and she can coat herself in ice, too, gaining access to some punchy melee combat as well as a chokeslam moved followed by a kick. Perfect for throwing people off ledges.

Her ultimate ability does AoE damage as well as pulling people in towards her, which will undoubtedly have some great synergies with the rest of the Marvel Rivals roster. Check out her gameplay below: